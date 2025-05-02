Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 54,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aware news, CEO Ajay K. Amlani purchased 28,950 shares of Aware stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $43,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,439 shares in the company, valued at $351,658.50. This trade represents a 14.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 54,713 shares of company stock valued at $83,558 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Aware alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aware

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aware stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Aware worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aware Price Performance

NASDAQ AWRE opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.67. Aware has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 44.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aware in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on AWRE

Aware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.