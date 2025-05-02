AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,RTT News reports. They currently have a $4.50 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised AXT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Shares of AXTI opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. AXT has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.36.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). AXT had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AXT by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,937,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 766,122 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in AXT by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 145,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AXT by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of AXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

