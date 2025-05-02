B. Riley Comments on Gentex’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gentex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Gentex alerts:

GNTX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Baird R W lowered shares of Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Gentex Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.68. Gentex has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $35.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gentex by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gentex by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,079,000 after acquiring an additional 386,461 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 45,475 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,479,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $10,868,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.