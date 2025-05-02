B. Riley Cuts A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Price Target to $34.00

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AMRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $47.39. The company has a market cap of $557.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.10). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,059,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 368,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 102,524 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 237,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 76,301 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 157,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 75,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 65,014 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

