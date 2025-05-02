B. Riley Cuts Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target to $12.00

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enovix from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.27.

Enovix Stock Down 8.4 %

ENVX opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.98. Enovix has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $18.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Enovix had a negative net margin of 963.17% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $2,805,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,045,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,123,564.35. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enovix by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,631 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Enovix by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,838,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,989,000 after buying an additional 1,250,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter worth $3,484,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at $3,397,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after acquiring an additional 235,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

