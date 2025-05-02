B. Riley Decreases Earnings Estimates for Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Amkor Technology in a research note issued on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amkor Technology’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amkor Technology from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Melius Research downgraded Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of AMKR opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 25.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $18,999,995.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,020,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,956,009.50. The trade was a 7.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $119,056.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,105.72. This trade represents a 79.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 99.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 202,218 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,647,000 after purchasing an additional 925,644 shares during the period. Covea Finance lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 62,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

