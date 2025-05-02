B. Riley Estimates Core Scientific FY2027 Earnings

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Core Scientific in a research report issued on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Core Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $94.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.07 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CORZ. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Core Scientific from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Core Scientific Price Performance

NASDAQ CORZ opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 6.80. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $18.63.

Insider Transactions at Core Scientific

In other Core Scientific news, Director Todd A. Becker sold 134,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $1,443,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,635.25. This trade represents a 40.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jordan Levy purchased 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $500,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,164.87. This represents a 25.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORZ. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.