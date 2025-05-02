B. Riley Has Pessimistic Outlook of Iris Energy Q3 Earnings

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Iris Energy in a report issued on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Iris Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

IREN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Iris Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Iris Energy Trading Up 4.3 %

IREN stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Iris Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 17.94%.

Institutional Trading of Iris Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in Iris Energy by 47.4% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 36.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 76,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 20,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.