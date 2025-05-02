B. Riley Has Positive Estimate for Rithm Capital Q2 Earnings

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) – B. Riley raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rithm Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rithm Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rithm Capital’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, March 28th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. Rithm Capital has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,008,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,761,000 after buying an additional 184,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,494,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,021,000 after purchasing an additional 79,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,082,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,535,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,342 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,608,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,529 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.