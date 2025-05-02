B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Estimate for Ameresco Earnings

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ameresco in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Ameresco alerts:

AMRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W cut Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Ameresco Trading Up 4.0 %

AMRC opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $581.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $39.68.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.31 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameresco

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $33,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,526.46. This represents a 24.58 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 903,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,234.48. The trade was a 5.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 80,808 shares of company stock worth $785,274 and sold 40,085 shares worth $843,378. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 132.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its stake in Ameresco by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.