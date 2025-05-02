B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AMKR

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Amkor Technology in a report released on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amkor Technology’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMKR. Melius cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.88. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $44.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amkor Technology by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 90,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 215,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 95,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $119,056.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,105.72. This represents a 79.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $18,999,995.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,020,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,956,009.50. This represents a 7.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.78%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

See Also

