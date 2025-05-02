B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SWKS

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report issued on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.81. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skyworks Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%.

SWKS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $47.93 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.53.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 325.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

