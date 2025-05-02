Bank of America Cuts Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $23.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVST. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Envista from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Get Envista alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVST

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.04. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $616.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.17 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Envista

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,854,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,223,000 after buying an additional 2,882,844 shares in the last quarter. Brickwood Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $40,037,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth $38,052,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Envista by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,762,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,440,000 after buying an additional 1,089,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Envista by 4,949.9% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,018,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,645,000 after buying an additional 998,248 shares during the period.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.