BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Given New $34.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BankUnited from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average is $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.20. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $255.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sanjiv Sobti acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $32,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,103.06. This represents a 4.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $113,772.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,955. The trade was a 20.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BankUnited by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,059,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,496,000 after purchasing an additional 285,092 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in BankUnited by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

