Barclays Boosts Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $257.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $249.00 to $257.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UHS. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective (down from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.77.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UHS

Universal Health Services Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE UHS opened at $174.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.49 and its 200 day moving average is $188.34. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $153.99 and a twelve month high of $243.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.48. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,230.56. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 49.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.