Barclays Cuts Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $263.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $326.00 to $263.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.73.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $249.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $205.73 and a 1 year high of $427.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.75.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.