Barclays Increases CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $510.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CACI. Cantor Fitzgerald raised CACI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $438.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.67.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $458.97 on Tuesday. CACI International has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $588.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.70. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CACI International will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 309 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total value of $112,358.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at $841,780.30. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CACI International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in CACI International by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 91,931.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,197,000 after buying an additional 112,156 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

