Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Stock Price

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $125.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CPK has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.67.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $132.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.66. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $136.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.48.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.84 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 13,619.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 148,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 147,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,934,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,761,000 after purchasing an additional 44,692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,110,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $4,632,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,559,000 after buying an additional 29,759 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

