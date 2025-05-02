Barclays Lowers Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $85.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EMN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.16. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 384.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.