Barclays PLC Acquires 18,705 Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Global Business Travel Group were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 390.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Business Travel Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GBTG opened at $6.76 on Friday. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Global Business Travel Group Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

