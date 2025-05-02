Barclays PLC Acquires 27,221 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,221 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.24% of National Vision worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 309.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EYE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

National Vision Price Performance

NASDAQ EYE opened at $12.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.22.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

