Barclays PLC Acquires 989 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Weis Markets worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Weis Markets by 826.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Weis Markets by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Weis Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weis Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

NYSE:WMK opened at $86.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.48. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.93 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

