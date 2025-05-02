Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of Artivion worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Artivion by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 492,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 112,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Artivion by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Artivion by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 267,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 49,462 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Artivion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,798,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Artivion by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Artivion alerts:

Artivion Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Artivion stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $32.33. The firm has a market cap of $999.52 million, a PE ratio of -1,170.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.22.

Insider Transactions at Artivion

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.51). Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. Analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $145,698.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,091,010.69. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance A. Berry sold 3,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $89,003.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,234.55. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,799 shares of company stock worth $2,356,223. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AORT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Artivion from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Artivion

Artivion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.