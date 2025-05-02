Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 150.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,868 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of MP Materials worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $6,284,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MP Materials by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 899,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 294,806 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $4,550,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,484,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP opened at $24.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $60.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MP Materials from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 60,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,851. The trade was a 20.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 386,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $9,273,214.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,643,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,590,254.76. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,330,015 shares of company stock valued at $34,559,781 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

