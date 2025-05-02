Barclays PLC Buys 13,483 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 803.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie upped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.62. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $14.53.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $447.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.82 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.