Barclays PLC Buys 2,605 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of HealthStream worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 17,363.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 379,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 377,134 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3,889.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 300,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 292,548 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,649,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HealthStream by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,151,000 after purchasing an additional 92,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 221,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after buying an additional 71,379 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on HealthStream from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

