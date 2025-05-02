Barclays PLC Buys 3,497 Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Informatica were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFA. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Informatica during the third quarter worth $1,394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Informatica by 826.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,484,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,006 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Informatica during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Informatica by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 24,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Stock Performance

INFA opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95. Informatica Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Insider Activity at Informatica

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $428.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $209,124.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 328,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,565.82. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 48.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFA. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Informatica from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Informatica from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W cut Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Informatica in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.15.

Informatica Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

