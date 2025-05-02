Barclays PLC Buys 482,470 Shares of FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,738,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,470 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.52% of FuboTV worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FuboTV by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 160,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of FuboTV by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of FuboTV by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in FuboTV by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of FuboTV by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FuboTV

In related news, CFO John Janedis sold 25,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $107,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

FuboTV Stock Down 2.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:FUBO opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. FuboTV Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FUBO shares. UBS Group set a $3.50 target price on FuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of FuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of FuboTV from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Huber Research raised shares of FuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.40 price objective on shares of FuboTV in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

FuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

