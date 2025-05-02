Barclays PLC Buys 5,022 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,479 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.36% of First Financial worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.41. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

First Financial Announces Dividend

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.04 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 15.37%. Research analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial

In related news, Director James O. Mcdonald bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $48,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,543.38. The trade was a 11.82 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Allen Franklin purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.53 per share, for a total transaction of $57,783.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,157.85. This represents a 12.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,837 shares of company stock valued at $142,701 in the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of First Financial in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First Financial

First Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.