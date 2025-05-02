Barclays PLC Decreases Holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,847 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fluence Energy worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,287,000 after acquiring an additional 110,256 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,849,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,367,000 after purchasing an additional 296,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,111,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 148,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 577.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 876,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after buying an additional 747,103 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fluence Energy

In related news, CEO Julian Nebreda bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $149,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 120,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,889.25. The trade was a 24.24 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 105,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,272.33. This represents a 39.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 79,000 shares of company stock worth $499,665. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on FLNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm cut Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

Fluence Energy Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.60 and a beta of 2.48. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $26.12.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Fluence Energy Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

