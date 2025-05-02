Barclays PLC Decreases Holdings in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,674 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of NextNav worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NN. Fleming James B JR purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter worth about $80,618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NextNav by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,505,000 after purchasing an additional 759,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextNav by 2,461.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after buying an additional 684,571 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,742,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NextNav by 1,580.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 203,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NN opened at $12.76 on Friday. NextNav Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,732.92% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 4,005 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $44,896.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,100 shares in the company, valued at $909,131. The trade was a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $64,405.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 857,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,634,995.44. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,705 shares of company stock worth $816,495 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

