Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,248 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 39,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787,105 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,522,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,394,000 after buying an additional 1,691,296 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,465,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after buying an additional 1,955,916 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,890,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,359,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 954,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SAND stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.93 and a beta of 0.90. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $8.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.49 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

