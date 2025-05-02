Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOR. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 479,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 584,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after buying an additional 59,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 58,525 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,296,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,369 shares in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Forestar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Forestar Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Forestar Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Forestar Group from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

In related news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,502. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FOR opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Forestar Group Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $37.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.60 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

