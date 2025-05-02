Barclays PLC Grows Position in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 476.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at $14,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FG. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on F&G Annuities & Life from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder National Financial I. Fidelity acquired 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,483,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,236,964.80. This trade represents a 4.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,440. This trade represents a 26.38 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,530,000 shares of company stock worth $152,273,820. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

FG opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.69. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 14.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.14%.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

See Also

