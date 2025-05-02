Barclays PLC Grows Position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 52,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $4,069,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Down 1.8 %

HTBI stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $640.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.