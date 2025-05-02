Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,323 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 822.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $11.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is -85.71%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $350,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 547,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,744. This trade represents a 8.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,501.16. This trade represents a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

