Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MD. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,492,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 628.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,820,000 after buying an additional 1,500,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after buying an additional 453,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,956,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after acquiring an additional 393,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MD opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $502.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

