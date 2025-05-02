Barclays PLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.24% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 109,960 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 648,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,872,000 after acquiring an additional 83,305 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 178,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 73,378 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp

In related news, CFO Eric R. Newell acquired 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $25,002.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,024.21. This trade represents a 4.24 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EGBN opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $547.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.40). Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.00%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

