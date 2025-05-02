Barclays PLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Ichor worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 208,328 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ichor by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Ichor by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $675.78 million, a P/E ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $42.70.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICHR shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

In other Ichor news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $315,017.28. The trade was a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

