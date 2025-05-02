Barclays PLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.27% of Horizon Bancorp worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 28,999 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $14.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $648.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.87. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $69.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.52 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

