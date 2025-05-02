Barclays PLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of DXP Enterprises worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 193.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,611 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DXP Enterprises

In related news, CEO David R. Little acquired 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.70 per share, for a total transaction of $496,117.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,593 shares in the company, valued at $104,002,941.10. This trade represents a 0.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $305,702.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,317.07. The trade was a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,818. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DXPE. StockNews.com lowered DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $88.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.29. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $107.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $470.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.00 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 18.74%. Research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

