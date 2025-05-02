Barclays PLC Has $1.99 Million Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Vicor worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vicor by 60.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $137,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,264 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 40.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $113,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $213,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,942. This trade represents a 9.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,642 shares of company stock worth $477,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.24. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $65.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79 and a beta of 1.75.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $93.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.63 million. Vicor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

