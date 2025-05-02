Barclays PLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 373.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,509 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Centerra Gold worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CGAU shares. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Cormark cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.92 million. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.78%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

