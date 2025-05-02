Barclays PLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,658 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of First Advantage worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,328,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in First Advantage by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 432,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in First Advantage by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Advantage in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of First Advantage in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

First Advantage Trading Up 2.6 %

First Advantage stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.00 and a beta of 1.20. First Advantage Co. has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $20.79.

First Advantage Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

