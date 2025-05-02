Barclays PLC Has $2.15 Million Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,124 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $127,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 314,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,739.29. This trade represents a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -74.11 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72.

PATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

