Barclays PLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of Cohu worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cohu by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,733,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 53,096 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $903,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $747.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $36.60.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. On average, analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

