Barclays PLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,662,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 424,482 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 214,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,729,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after buying an additional 112,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 556,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 102,195 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Greg Keenan sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $97,912.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,312. This represents a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 195,593 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,564,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,953,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,631,136. The trade was a 9.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,094. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Read Our Latest Report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AUPH opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -54.66 and a beta of 1.20. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $10.67.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.