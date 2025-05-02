Barclays PLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 18.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of FDP opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.03 and a beta of 0.36.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CFO Monica Vicente sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $77,023.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,808 shares in the company, valued at $328,779.36. This trade represents a 18.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ziad Nabulsi sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $52,474.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,769.16. This trade represents a 13.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,469 shares of company stock worth $319,190. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

