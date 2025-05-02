Barclays PLC Has $2 Million Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPB shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 target price on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

Shares of TPB opened at $62.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.82. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

