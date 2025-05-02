Barclays PLC Increases Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.24% of Premier Financial worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 804.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 511.7% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PFC stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

